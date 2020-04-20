India battles to keep virus out of Mumbai's slums

The sprawling slums of Dharavi in the heart of India's financial capital Mumbai have become a battleground for COVID-19 as health workers try desperately to stem the spread of the coronavirus in its dense and unsanitary bylanes.
When South Africa registered its first coronavirus infection in early March, the government was swift to implement measures to combat the spread of the disease. While testing capacity and protective gear remain an issue, early figures suggest the strict policies are working.
For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn’t possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel. See the full list of documentary films and series below.
