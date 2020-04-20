 Skip to main content

Governors tell Trump it's too soon to reopen America

Governors in U.S. states hardest hit by the novel coronavirus sparred with President Donald Trump over his claims they have enough tests and should quickly reopen their economies as more protests are planned over the extension of stay-at-home orders.

Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Popular posts from this blog

NASA Looks to University Teams to Advance Aviation Technology

NASA has selected five teams led by university faculty and students to examine a range of technical areas in support of the agency’s aeronautics research goals.
Post a Comment
Read more

Funeral dancers for hire in Ghana

Pallbearers are lifting the mood at funerals in Ghana with flamboyant coffin-carrying dances. Families are increasingly paying for their services to send their loved ones off in style.
Post a Comment
Read more

South Africa locks homeless up in detention camp due COVID-19

When South Africa registered its first coronavirus infection in early March, the government was swift to implement measures to combat the spread of the disease. While testing capacity and protective gear remain an issue, early figures suggest the strict policies are working.
Post a Comment
Read more

How coronavirus antibody tests work and why they matter

In the fight against the coronavirus, there is still one big unknown: how many people have actually contracted it, maybe even without showing any symptoms?
Post a Comment
Read more

Netflix gives free access to documentaries on Youtube

For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn’t possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel. See the full list of documentary films and series below.
Post a Comment
Read more