Disney suspends pay for 100,000 employees

The Happiest Place on Earth will stop paying nearly half its workforce this week.

Popular posts from this blog

NASA Looks to University Teams to Advance Aviation Technology

NASA has selected five teams led by university faculty and students to examine a range of technical areas in support of the agency’s aeronautics research goals.
Funeral dancers for hire in Ghana

Pallbearers are lifting the mood at funerals in Ghana with flamboyant coffin-carrying dances. Families are increasingly paying for their services to send their loved ones off in style.
South Africa locks homeless up in detention camp due COVID-19

When South Africa registered its first coronavirus infection in early March, the government was swift to implement measures to combat the spread of the disease. While testing capacity and protective gear remain an issue, early figures suggest the strict policies are working.
How coronavirus antibody tests work and why they matter

In the fight against the coronavirus, there is still one big unknown: how many people have actually contracted it, maybe even without showing any symptoms?
What's behind Trump's criticism of the World Health Organization

President Trump said Tuesday he will cut U.S. funding for the World Health Organization, accusing the body of being too trusting of China’s early assertions that it had the novel coronavirus under control. But critics of the move say that WHO is playing an integral role amid the pandemic -- and that no other organization is poised to take its place.
