Nothing hidden from member states, says WHO chief

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said nothing has been ‘hidden’ from any member state in regard to the coronavirus pandemic and warned that without ‘national unity and global solidarity, the worst is yet ahead of us’.
For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this isn’t possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel. See the full list of documentary films and series below.
When South Africa registered its first coronavirus infection in early March, the government was swift to implement measures to combat the spread of the disease. While testing capacity and protective gear remain an issue, early figures suggest the strict policies are working.
President Trump said Tuesday he will cut U.S. funding for the World Health Organization, accusing the body of being too trusting of China’s early assertions that it had the novel coronavirus under control. But critics of the move say that WHO is playing an integral role amid the pandemic -- and that no other organization is poised to take its place.
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!