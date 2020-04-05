Coronavirus: The Queen gives special address during pandemic

Desde este mes los suscriptores de Netflix en Colombia cuentan con un catálogo ampliado de series y películas para disfrutar en familia que, además de miles de producciones extranjeras, incluye clásicos nacionales.
At School Today™ announced this morning that the mobile app will offer their communication platform free of charge to all schools, parents and teachers during the COVID-19 crisis. The announcement was made by AST President, Geoff Jordan.
U.S. intelligence believes that China vastly understated its own death toll in the COVID-19 pandemic. Two senior U.S. officials say the true number of dead in Wuhan, where the outbreak began, could be 10 times what was reported. Also, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the U.S. is missing a historic opportunity to ease tensions with sanctions relief.
One of the cruelest parts of the Coronavirus crisis is the impact on funerals and families burying the dead. Social distancing rules mean at most 10 people can attend a funeral - keeping 2 metres apart. Meanwhile the government has warned banks they must help small businesses with emergency loans.
As millions of people are staying home during the coronavirus outbreak, videoconferencing technology has been the glue which has held the global community in contact. In recent weeks, programs like Zoom have received hundreds of millions of downloads worldwide, while also falling prey to cyberattacks.
