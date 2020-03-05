Mayor de Blasio Calls on CDC to Send New York City More COVID-19 Testing Kits

With approval of these test methods and kits, the City could see testing capacity across the city increase by nearly ten times what it is now, and lower the time it takes for test results to be available.
"Quick detection is vital to stopping the spread of the virus,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We need the CDC to step up so our experts can do their job and protect New Yorkers. Our single greatest challenge is the lack of fast federal action to increase testing capacity, and without that, we cannot beat this epidemic back.”
Previously, the CDC sent New York City two test kits to begin testing locally at the City’s Public Health Lab. The City has requested additional testing kits from the CDC and will continue to do so in order to meet the City’s commitment of testing as many people as possible.
