California has first death due COVID-19

California has declared a state of emergency following its first confirmed death from COVID-19. The death comes as officials in New York put hundreds of residents in self-quarantine after members of two families in the New Rochelle suburb were diagnosed with the virus.

 More than 100 people in Italy have died from COVID-19, which is the most deaths reported from a country outside China. Crystal Goomansingh reports on the unprecedented measures Italy is now taking to minimize the spread of the virus.


