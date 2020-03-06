 Skip to main content

Don´t touch your face: ups!

This health official licks her finger while telling the public how not to spread coronavirus.

The chief health officer for Santa Clara County, California, Dr. Sara Cody, licks her finger to turn a page during a coronavirus press conference. Her advice for the public: "Start working on not touching your face."
