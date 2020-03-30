 Skip to main content

9,000 people now in hospital with coronavirus in England

There are now 9,000 patients with coronavirus in hospitals across England. A quarter of doctors are ill or self isolating. The new Nightingale Hospital in east London will begin taking its first 500 patients this week and will soon have room for 4,000. The government’s chief scientific adviser says the number of infections and deaths will continue to rise over the next two to three weeks.

