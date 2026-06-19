UAE bans social media for under 15s

UAE bans social media for under 15s

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The United Arab Emirates has set a minimum age of 15 for social media use, becoming the first Arab country to introduce such a restriction as governments worldwide seek to address growing concerns over the impact of online platforms on children.

Excelsio Media

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