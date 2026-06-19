Inicio > news > UAE bans social media for under 15s UAE bans social media for under 15s By Excelsio Media on junio 19, 2026 Also in news, United Arab Emirates The United Arab Emirates has set a minimum age of 15 for social media use, becoming the first Arab country to introduce such a restriction as governments worldwide seek to address growing concerns over the impact of online platforms on children. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comentarios Publicar un comentario Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
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