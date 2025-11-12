Suicide bomber strikes Pakistan court, killing 12

Suicide bomber strikes Pakistan court, killing 12

on Also in , ,
A suicide bomber killed 12 people in Pakistan's capital in a sharp escalation of militant violence that the defense minister said had pushed the country into a ‘state of war.'

Excelsio Media

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)