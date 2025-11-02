Inicio > culture > Egypt unveils a huge new museum dedicated to its ancient civilization Egypt unveils a huge new museum dedicated to its ancient civilization By Excelsio Media on November 02, 2025 Also in culture, Egypt, news, World In an extravaganza of pharaonic imagery with a drone light show depicting ancient gods and pyramids in the sky, Egypt on Saturday inaugurated its long-delayed Grand Egyptian Museum. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook