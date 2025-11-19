Inicio > history > 'A watershed moment': Microsoft Windows turns 40 years old 'A watershed moment': Microsoft Windows turns 40 years old By Excelsio Media on November 19, 2025 Also in history, microsoft, news, tech Microsoft Windows marks 40 years since its launch on November 20, 1985, evolving through 11 versions to become a cornerstone of modern computing. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook