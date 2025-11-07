Inicio > Donald Trump > 'A miracle can happen': Orbán and Trump discuss the Russia-Ukraine war 'A miracle can happen': Orbán and Trump discuss the Russia-Ukraine war By Excelsio Media on November 07, 2025 Also in Donald Trump, news, Ukraine, United States During a meeting at the White House, President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán shared their respective views on the war in Ukraine. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook