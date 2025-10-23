Inicio > economy > Volvo Cars' shares soar as profit tops expectations Volvo Cars' shares soar as profit tops expectations By Excelsio Media on October 23, 2025 Also in economy, Volvo Volvo Cars' shares surged after beating third-quarter profit forecasts, despite US tariffs and strong competition. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook