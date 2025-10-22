Russia's strategic nuclear forces carry out practice missile launches

Russia's strategic nuclear forces carry out practice missile launches

The Kremlin said that as part of the maneuvers, a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was test-fired from northwestern Russia, and a Sineva ICBM was launched by a submarine in the Barents Sea.

