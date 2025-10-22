Inicio > news > Russia's strategic nuclear forces carry out practice missile launches Russia's strategic nuclear forces carry out practice missile launches By Excelsio Media on October 22, 2025 Also in news, russia The Kremlin said that as part of the maneuvers, a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was test-fired from northwestern Russia, and a Sineva ICBM was launched by a submarine in the Barents Sea. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
