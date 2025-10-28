Inicio > Brazil > Rio police raids kill 60 ahead of climate conferences, source says Rio police raids kill 60 ahead of climate conferences, source says By Excelsio Media on October 28, 2025 Also in Brazil, news At least 60 people died in Rio de Janeiro's most deadly police operation ever, a state official told Reuters, which targeted a major gang days before the city hosts global events related to the United Nations climate summit known as COP30. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
