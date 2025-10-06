Death toll from torrential rains in Mexico rises to 64 as search operations expand

Death toll from torrential rains in Mexico rises to 64 as search operations expand

on Also in ,
The death toll from last week’s torrential rains in Mexico jumped to 64 on Monday, as searches expanded to communities previously cut off by landslides.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)