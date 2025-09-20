Inicio > covid-19 > US vaccine advisers abandon broad COVID shot support US vaccine advisers abandon broad COVID shot support By Excelsio Media on September 20, 2025 Also in covid-19, health, vaccine A panel of US vaccine advisers said COVID-19 shots should be administered only through shared decision-making with a healthcare provider. The move scrapped a broad recommendation but maintained access to the vaccine through health insurance. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
