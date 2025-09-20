US vaccine advisers abandon broad COVID shot support

US vaccine advisers abandon broad COVID shot support

on Also in , ,
A panel of US vaccine advisers said COVID-19 shots should be administered only through shared decision-making with a healthcare provider. The move scrapped a broad recommendation but maintained access to the vaccine through health insurance.

Share:

Previous
Next

Comments

Post a Comment

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Comentarios de Facebook

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)