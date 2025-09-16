Inicio > Donald Trump > Trump files defamation suit against New York Times Trump files defamation suit against New York Times By Excelsio Media on September 16, 2025 Also in Donald Trump, news, United States President Donald Trump sued the New York Times, four of its reporters, and publisher Penguin Random House for at least $15 billion, claiming defamation and libel. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
