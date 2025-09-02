Inicio > economy > Kraft Heinz to split into two separately listed companies Kraft Heinz to split into two separately listed companies By Excelsio Media on September 02, 2025 Also in economy Kraft Heinz said it would split into two publicly-listed companies, one focusing on the sauces business and the other on groceries, as the US packaged goods maker aims to revive growth after years of muted sales. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook