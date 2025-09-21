Inicio > news > Current H-1B holders exempt from new fee, White House says Current H-1B holders exempt from new fee, White House says By Excelsio Media on September 21, 2025 Also in news, United States, visa A White House official says the new H-1B visa fee structure will first apply to the upcoming lottery cycle for new applicants, and not to current visa holders or to renewals. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook