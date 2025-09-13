Inicio > news > Cafe explosion in Madrid injures more than 20 Cafe explosion in Madrid injures more than 20 By Excelsio Media on September 13, 2025 Also in news, spain, World An explosion in a cafe in the Spanish capital Madrid injured 21 people, three of them seriously, emergency services said. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
