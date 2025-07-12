Peru police clash with miners blocking Pan-American Highway in protest

Peru police clash with miners blocking Pan-American Highway in protest

Peruvian workers protesting the cancelation of their mining permits clashed with police on Friday after blocking sections of the Pan-American Highway for several days. Officers used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators in Ayacucho.

