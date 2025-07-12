Inicio > Perú > Peru police clash with miners blocking Pan-American Highway in protest Peru police clash with miners blocking Pan-American Highway in protest By Excelsio Media on July 12, 2025 Also in Perú, protests, World Peruvian workers protesting the cancelation of their mining permits clashed with police on Friday after blocking sections of the Pan-American Highway for several days. Officers used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators in Ayacucho. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
