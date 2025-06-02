These Are the Day’s News on X: June 2, 2025

On June 2, 2025, X was a whirlwind of global stories, from Ukraine’s daring underwater strike on a Crimea bridge to Asmongold’s groundbreaking multistreaming announcement. Users are buzzing about chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju’s historic win, Pride Month debates, and tragic events like Jonathan Joss’s death. Jump into the conversation with #NewsOnX and share your take on today’s top headlines!



1. Ukraine Hits Crimea Bridge with Underwater Explosives

Ukraine claimed responsibility for a third attack on the Kerch Bridge connecting Russia to occupied Crimea, using underwater explosives to disrupt Moscow’s supply lines, according to CNN. X users are divided, with some praising Ukraine’s tactical boldness and others warning of escalating tensions. How will this impact the Russia-Ukraine conflict?





2. Asmongold’s Multistreaming on X, Kick, and Twitch Starts June 2025

Popular streamer Asmongold announced he’ll begin multistreaming on X, Kick, and Twitch starting June 2, 2025, after collaborating with Elon Musk to enhance X’s livestreaming features. X users are hyped about the platform’s streaming potential, though some question if it can rival Twitch’s dominance. Will X become a streaming powerhouse?





3. Gukesh Dommaraju Stuns Magnus Carlsen in Chess World Championship

Indian chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju defeated Magnus Carlsen in a historic classical win, sparking celebrations across X. Fans hail Gukesh as a new chess icon, while some speculate on Carlsen’s future after the loss. Can Gukesh redefine the chess landscape?



4. Pride Month 2025 Ignites Debates on LGBTQ Rights

Pride Month kicked off with vibrant discussions on X about LGBTQ rights, funding for pride events, and societal acceptance. While many users share celebratory posts, others criticize what they see as performative activism or question resource allocation. How should Pride Month balance celebration and advocacy?



5. Jonathan Joss’s Death Confirmed as Hate Crime

The tragic death of voice actor Jonathan Joss, known for roles in King of the Hill, was confirmed as a hate crime, fueling outrage on X. Users are mourning his loss and calling for justice, with some speculating on broader issues of violence and discrimination. What steps can prevent such tragedies?



6. Boulder Terror Attack Suspect Faces Federal Hate Crime Charges

A suspect in the Boulder, Colorado terror attack, who allegedly targeted a Zionist group after a year of planning, now faces federal hate crime charges, per Yahoo News. X users express fear over rising extremism, while others debate the legal implications. How can communities address targeted violence?





7. Chelsea’s Europa Conference League Win Sparks Fan Frenzy

Chelsea’s victory in the Europa Conference League has X users, especially fans, celebrating wildly, with memes and highlights flooding the platform. Some praise the team’s resilience, while others question the competition’s prestige. Is this win a turning point for Chelsea?



8. International Sex Workers’ Day Highlights Labor Rights

Observed on June 2 to mark a 1975 protest in France, International Sex Workers’ Day sparked X conversations about labor rights and decriminalization. Supporters advocate for better protections, while critics raise concerns about societal impacts. Should sex work be fully legalized globally?





9. Stock Market Soars with 6% S&P 500 Gain in May

The S&P 500’s 6% gain in May, its best since November 2023, has X users optimistic about economic recovery, though some warn of volatility from looming tariffs. Posts highlight gold and silver ETFs hitting 52-week highs, reflecting investor confidence. Will the market sustain this momentum?





10. Xbox Games Showcase 2025 Hype Builds for June 8

Anticipation for the June 8 Xbox Games Showcase, featuring The Outer Worlds 2 and potential Gears of War updates, is trending on X. Gamers are excited about new reveals, but some worry about Microsoft’s shift to digital-only events. What do you hope to see at the showcase?