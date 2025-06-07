Inicio > Los Angeles > Riot police and anti-ICE protesters square off in LA Riot police and anti-ICE protesters square off in LA By Excelsio Media on June 07, 2025 Also in Los Angeles, news, riots, United States Protests erupted in Los Angeles after ICE agents targeted several locations as a part of President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Cargando siguiente... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
