Inicio > India > Air India plane headed to London crashes with more than 240 onboard Air India plane headed to London crashes with more than 240 onboard By Excelsio Media on June 12, 2025 Also in India, news, World An Air India passenger plane with over 240 people onboard has crashed Thursday in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad, according to the airline and local media. Share: Facebook X Reddit WhatsApp Email You Might Also Like ❮ ❯ Previous Next Cargando anterior... Blogger Facebook Comments Post a Comment Leave a comment. Thanks! Comentarios de Facebook
Comments
Post a Comment
Leave a comment. Thanks!
Comentarios de Facebook