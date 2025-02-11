Netanyahu threatens to resume fighting in Gaza if hostages aren't released Saturday

Navigation
February 11, 2025 Excelsio Media
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday threatened to withdraw from the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and resume its war against Hamas if the militant group does not go ahead with the next scheduled release of hostages on Saturday. Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement, including by not allowing a surge of tents and shelters into the devastated territory.

