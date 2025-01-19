TikTok goes offline in US hours before ban due to come in

TikTok has gone offline in the US, hours before a new law banning the platform was due to come into effect. A message appearing on the app for US users said a law banning TikTok had been enacted, meaning "you can't use TikTok for now". The video-sharing app was banned over concerns about its links to the Chinese government and had been given a deadline of 19 January to be sold to an approved US buyer. President Joe Biden had said he would leave the issue to his successor, Donald Trump. Trump has said he will "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a ban once he takes office on Monday.