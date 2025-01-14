Navigation
Hamas accepts draft agreement for Gaza ceasefire, release of hostages, officials say
January 14, 2025 Excelsio Media
Hamas has accepted a draft agreement for a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages, officials involved in the talks said Tuesday. An Israeli official said progress has been made, but the details are being finalized. The three-phase plan would need to be submitted to the Israeli Cabinet for final approval.

