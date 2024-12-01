Navigation
Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
December 01, 2024 Excelsio Media
President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members. The Democratic president had previously said he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence after his convictions in the two cases in Delaware and California.

