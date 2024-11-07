Navigation
Excelsio Media by Nelson Alarcón - alarcónnelson
Home NATO news World NATO chief welcomes Trump victory, but raises alarm over North Korea-Russia ties

NATO chief welcomes Trump victory, but raises alarm over North Korea-Russia ties

NATO chief welcomes Trump victory, but raises alarm over North Korea-Russia ties
November 07, 2024 Excelsio Media
Share To:
Arriving for a summit of European leaders in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he was looking forward to working with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump again, crediting him for the "success" of raising GDP contributions to the alliance to an average of more than 2%.

Share
Tags NATO news World

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
NATO news World

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)