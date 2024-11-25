Navigation
Hundreds attend funeral ceremony of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi who was killed in the UAE
November 25, 2024
Hundreds of mourners gathered on Monday in the pouring rain for a ceremony ahead of the funeral of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi who was killed in the United Arab Emirates. The UAE said Monday police arrested three Uzbek nationals following the death of Zvi Kogan, who ran a kosher grocery store in Dubai.

