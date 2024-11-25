Navigation
At least 17 missing after tourist yacht sinks in the Red Sea
November 25, 2024 Excelsio Media
At least 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea following warnings about rough seas, Egyptian officials said Monday. The governor of the Red Sea region, Amr Hanafy, said rescuers saved 28 people from the vessel south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam, and some were airlifted to receive medical treatment.

