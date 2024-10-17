North Korea confirmed Thursday that its recently revised constitution defines South Korea as “a hostile state" for the first time, two days after it blew up front-line road and rail links that once connected the country with the South. The back-to-back developments indicate North Korea is intent on escalating animosities against South Korea, increasing the danger of possible clashes at their tense border areas.
North Korea's revised constitution labels South Korea a 'hostile state'
North Korea's revised constitution labels South Korea a 'hostile state'
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!