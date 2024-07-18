Lawmakers at the European Parliament have re-elected Ursula von der Leyen to a second 5-year term as president of the European Union’s executive commission. The re-election ensures leadership continuity for the 27-nation bloc as it wrestles with crises ranging from the war in Ukraine to climate change, migration and housing shortages.
Ursula von der Leyen reelected as President of European Commission
