The Alliance Between Venezuela and Iran

The Iranian regime’s entrenchment in countries outside its borders is not limited to the Middle East. For the last 25 years, Iran has been building up its bilateral relationship with Venezuela, 7,000 miles away. Iranian investments and loans in Venezuela are valued at tens of billions of dollars, with Iran sending Venezuela oil, gas, cars — and weapons that are capable of directly hitting the United States.Iran’s close relationship with Venezuela enables operatives from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah, their proxy military in southern Lebanon, to launder money through the South American drug trade and fund their global terror machine.Not only do Venezuela’s Iranian UAVs and boats pose a threat to the U.S., Iran’s increasingly strong ties throughout Latin America threaten the Western world as a whole. Iran's Axis of Terror.