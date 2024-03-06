Video filmed in Kiryat Shmona Tuesday night showed Israel's Iron Dome air defence system destroying several projectiles launched from Lebanon toward Israel. The Israeli military said "numerous launches" were seen fired late Tuesday from Lebanon toward northern Israel.
Iron dome interception of rocket barrage fired from Lebanon toward Israel caught on camera
Iron dome interception of rocket barrage fired from Lebanon toward Israel caught on camera
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!