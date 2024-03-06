Navigation
Home Israel war Iron dome interception of rocket barrage fired from Lebanon toward Israel caught on camera

March 06, 2024 Excelsio Media
Video filmed in Kiryat Shmona Tuesday night showed Israel's Iron Dome air defence system destroying several projectiles launched from Lebanon toward Israel. The Israeli military said "numerous launches" were seen fired late Tuesday from Lebanon toward northern Israel.

