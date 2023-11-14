Navigation
IDF Effort to Coordinate Transfer of Incubators from an Israeli Hospital to Shifa Hospital

November 14, 2023 Excelsio Media
Following the IDF's offer of humanitarian assistance to the director general of the Shifa Hospital, the IDF initiated a humanitarian effort to coordinate transfer of incubators from a hospital in Israel to the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.
The IDF remains committed to upholding its moral and professional responsibilities to distinguish between civilians and Hamas terrorists. The IDF is willing to work with any reliable mediating party to ensure the transfer of the incubators.

Israel war

