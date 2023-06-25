Rebellion in Russia: Unveiling the Weakness of Putin

The Ukrainian counteroffensive has dealt a significant blow to the Russian elites, exacerbating the internal divisions that emerged after their defeat in Ukraine. In this video, we delve into the aftermath of the Ukrainian rebuild conference in London and explore the staggering costs of rebuilding Ukraine and modernizing its economy, which may amount to a staggering 500 billion dollars over the next decade. Furthermore, we shed light on Putin's persistent nuclear bluff and blackmail tactics, examining the potential threats they pose to Europe and the world. Join us as we uncover the growing rebellion led by Prigozhin and its implications for Putin's grip on power in Russia.