'Cracks' in Putin's authority in Russia exposed by Wagner rebellion
June 25, 2023 Excelsio Media
An attempted armed mutiny in Russia shows "real cracks" in President Vladimir Putin's authority, America's top diplomat Antony Blinken has said. He told US media Saturday's rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner fighters was a "direct challenge" to Mr Putin, forcing him into an amnesty agreement. The deal halted Wagner's march on Moscow. The mercenaries had earlier seized two major Russian cities. Mr Putin accused the group of treason, but all charges were later dropped.

