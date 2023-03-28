Navigation
Russian-destroyed village in the Kharkiv region returns to normal life

March 28, 2023 Excelsio Media
Dovhenke was a site of hostilities between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian occupiers for six months. All this time, the housing was brutally destroyed by artillery fire. The Russians also contaminated the area with anti-personnel mines. Our correspondent Olena Hramova was there to tell the story of Ukrainians who returned to their devastated village.

