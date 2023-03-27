Six people, including three children, have been killed in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, according to local authorities. The city's fire department said on Twitter that there were "multiple patients" from an incident at a local school. Nashville police said they engaged and killed the shooter, a 28-year-old woman, adding that they are still working to identify the victims.
Six killed by female shooter at Tennessee school
