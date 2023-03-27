Navigation
Home news Tennessee United States Six killed by female shooter at Tennessee school

Six killed by female shooter at Tennessee school

Six killed by female shooter at Tennessee school
March 27, 2023 Excelsio Media
Share To:
Six people, including three children, have been killed in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, according to local authorities. The city's fire department said on Twitter that there were "multiple patients" from an incident at a local school. Nashville police said they engaged and killed the shooter, a 28-year-old woman, adding that they are still working to identify the victims.

Share
Tags news Tennessee United States
Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
news Tennessee United States

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)