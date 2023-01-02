Navigation
Home PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war Russian assault on Bakhmut to suffocate soon

Russian assault on Bakhmut to suffocate soon

Russian assault on Bakhmut to suffocate soon
January 02, 2023
Share To:
Fierce fighting is taking place in the Ukrainian Donbas at the moment, the harshest battles being near the city of Bakhmut, which the Russian occupiers have been trying to capture for many months in a row. Nevertheless, the Russian onslaught in the direction of Bakhmut and Soledar cannot go on and soon will start to shrink, experts are sure. Because the Russian military-industrial complex simply cannot produce enough shells for that.

Share
Tags PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war
Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
PutinWarCriminal Ukraine war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)