Russian assault on Bakhmut to suffocate soon

Fierce fighting is taking place in the Ukrainian Donbas at the moment, the harshest battles being near the city of Bakhmut, which the Russian occupiers have been trying to capture for many months in a row. Nevertheless, the Russian onslaught in the direction of Bakhmut and Soledar cannot go on and soon will start to shrink, experts are sure. Because the Russian military-industrial complex simply cannot produce enough shells for that.