Navigation
Home pandemic science ted talk Will there be another pandemic in your lifetime?

Will there be another pandemic in your lifetime?

Will there be another pandemic in your lifetime?
November 10, 2022
Share To:
We tend to think of pandemics as unlikely events, but disease outbreaks are surprisingly common. Over the past 400 years, the longest stretch of time without a documented outbreak was just four years. So, what’s the probability of experiencing another world-changing pandemic in your lifetime? Explore the likelihood of a future pandemic and the steps we can take to reduce its destructiveness.

Share
Tags pandemic science ted talk

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
pandemic science ted talk

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!