Russians destroy the ecology of Eastern Euro
November 10, 2022
The damage to the environment caused by Russia during its armed aggression against Ukraine is estimated at more than a trillion hryvnias which is almost USD 27 billion. This was calculated by the operational headquarters for fixing environmental crimes of Russia. Every day this amount increases, because the war still continues. And, according to ecologists, not only the Ukrainian ecosystem is under threat, but also the environment of the entire Eastern European region.

