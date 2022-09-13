The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Launches for Nintendo Switch on May 2023

During a new Nintendo Direct video presentation, Nintendo unveiled dozens of announcements for games launching on the Nintendo Switch system this year and next.Featured in the presentation was the reveal of the official name and launch date for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as well as a mysterious new trailer including some new gameplay set above the clouds. Link’s endless adventure begins again on May 12, 2023, when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems.Other highlights of the Nintendo Direct included the announcement of Pikmin 4, the latest entry in the adorably strategic Pikmin series, which will be launching in 2023; OCTOPATH TRAVELER II from SQUARE ENIX, a sequel to the acclaimed HD-2D RPG that launches on Feb. 24, 2023; the debut of Fire Emblem Engage, the next entry in the storied Fire Emblem franchise, which launches on Jan. 20, 2023; the award-winning, genre-bending, co-op adventure It Takes Two from Hazelight Studios, which launches for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 4; and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, a Kirby adventure game which originally launched on the Wii system, making its Nintendo Switch debut on Feb. 24, 2023.Many fan-favorite games will also be returning on Nintendo Switch, including a remaster of the classic action-RPG Tales of Symphonia from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment; cloud versions of four frighteningly fun Resident Evil titles from CAPCOM; plus, a new lineup of Nintendo 64 games will be headed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service in the future, including titles from the Mario Party and Pokémon Stadium series, as well as Pilotwings 64, Excitebike 64, 1080° Snowboarding. And the game that carried many Nintendo 64 parties late into the evening … GoldenEye 007 returns!The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that! Look forward to Link’s massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drops for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.