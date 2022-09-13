Navigation
Russian soldiers realise they are losing the war

September 13, 2022
New interceprions of phone calls of Russian soldiers in Ukraine demonstrate – many of them are in despair and want to save their lives after the start of Ukrainian large-scale counter-offensive on the eastern and southern front lines. At the same time, they are afraid that surrending is dangerous for them – Russian state propagandists make sure that of that.

