New interceprions of phone calls of Russian soldiers in Ukraine demonstrate – many of them are in despair and want to save their lives after the start of Ukrainian large-scale counter-offensive on the eastern and southern front lines. At the same time, they are afraid that surrending is dangerous for them – Russian state propagandists make sure that of that.
Russian soldiers realise they are losing the war
Russian soldiers realise they are losing the war
Post A Comment:
0 comments:
Leave a comment. Thanks!