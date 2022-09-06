Prime Minister Liz Truss's call with President Joe Biden

The Prime Minister spoke with President Biden. The President congratulated the Prime Minister on her appointment.



The Prime Minister looked forward to working closely with President Biden as leaders of free democracies to tackle shared challenges, particularly the extreme economic problems unleashed by Putin’s war.





The Prime Minister and President Biden reflected on the enduring strength of the Special Relationship. They agreed that the partnership between our countries, fortified by our shared values, has been crucial for defending and advancing freedom and democracy in the world.





They agreed to build on those links, including by furthering our deep defence alliance through NATO and AUKUS. The leaders reinforced their commitment to strengthening global liberty, tackling the risks posed by autocracies and ensuring Putin fails in Ukraine.





The Prime Minister and President discussed a range of domestic issues and agreed on the importance of protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.





The Prime Minister and President Biden looked forward to meeting again soon.