Navigation
Home Ukraine war Low morale and exhaustion: Problems of Russian occupiers on Ukraine

Low morale and exhaustion: Problems of Russian occupiers on Ukraine

Low morale and exhaustion: Problems of Russian occupiers on Ukraine
September 05, 2022
Share To:
Russia does not provide for the basic needs of military personnel stationed in Ukraine. Such data from UK intelligence. It's about uniforms, weapons, rations and salary. The morale of the Russian occupiers remains at a low level. What the Russian military themselves say about their salaries and provisions - experts from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine know.

Share
Tags Ukraine war

Excelsio Media

EXCELSIO Media, is an independent source of news and information.

View Profile
Ukraine war

Post A Comment:

0 comments:

Leave a comment. Thanks!