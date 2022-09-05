Russia does not provide for the basic needs of military personnel stationed in Ukraine. Such data from UK intelligence. It's about uniforms, weapons, rations and salary. The morale of the Russian occupiers remains at a low level. What the Russian military themselves say about their salaries and provisions - experts from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine know.
Low morale and exhaustion: Problems of Russian occupiers on Ukraine
